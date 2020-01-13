Register
20:00 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Libyans celebrate in Tripoli's landamark Martyrs square on February 17, 2015 the upcoming fourth anniversary of the Libyan revolution

    Erdogan Upbeat About Moscow Talks on Libya, Says Peaceful Settlement Agreement to ‘Be Signed Soon’

    © AFP 2019 / MAHMUD TURKIA
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 90
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107802/60/1078026018.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001131078026168-turkish-president-erdogan-upbeat-about-moscow-talks-on-libya/

    Earlier on Monday, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the forces in eastern Libya, sat down in Moscow to discuss the North African country’s crisis under the auspices of Russian and Turkish authorities.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that he remains upbeat about the high-level talks on Libya that are currently under way in Moscow.

    “I think that the negotiations will wrap up tonight; they continue on a positive note as I was informed. I hope that an agreement [on a peaceful settlement in Libya] will be signed soon”, Erdogan told reporters in Ankara on Monday.

    He also voiced confidence that the Moscow talks would pave the way for the Berlin summit on Libya scheduled for 19 January and that “today in Moscow we will hopefully get excellent results”.

    Sarraj, Haftar Sit Down for Talks in Moscow

    The statement comes amid the ongoing talks in Moscow between head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj and the chief of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

    Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a common stance regarding Libya, calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in the North African country and negotiations between the conflicting parties.

    The ongoing Moscow talks focus on the current Libyan crisis which has escalated in the past few weeks after Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the Libyan capital Tripoli, controlled by the UN-recognised GNA. The city became a battleground of a similar attack in April when hundreds of people were left killed and thousands more injured.

    The ouster and subsequent assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 resulted in a brutal civil war in the country which is now divided between two centres of power, including an elected parliament in eastern Libya and the UN-backed GNA in the country’s west.

    Related:

    Any Foreign Interference to Deepen Conflict in Libya – Deputy Spokesperson for UN Chief
    Qatar Supports Russian-Turkish Call for Ceasefire in Libya
    LNA Headed by Haftar Announces Ceasefire in West of Libya Starting Midnight on Sunday
    Tags:
    civil war, crisis, talks, Khalifa Haftar, Fayez Sarraj, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin, Turkey, Russia, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse