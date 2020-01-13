Register
10:48 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this 29 January 2019, file photo, the logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing.

    MI5 Chief Says ‘No Reason to Think" UK's Intelligence Relationship With US Will Suffer Over Huawei

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107801/52/1078015257.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001131078020368-mi5-chief-says-no-reason-to-think-uks-intelligence-relationship-with-us-will-suffer-over-huawei-/

    As the British government has yet to make its final decision on whether to allow the Chinese tech giant Huawei to build up the infrastructure for its next-generation mobile networks, Washington officials have repeatedly threatened to "reassess" the intelligence relationship between the two allies.

    The head of MI5, Sir Andrew Parker, has said he has "no reason to think" the UK's intelligence relationship with America will suffer if Britain decides to adopted the Chinese company Huawei’s technology in its 5G mobile phone network.

    Parker gave an interview for the Financial Times as a key decision on the issue looms and the US is preparing to make a final move to change the UK's mind on the Huawei issue.

    Sir Andrew, who is stepping down as director-general of MI5 in April, dismissed concerns regarding an impaired intelligence partnership between the allies, saying links in the “five eyes” between Britain, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand were “the strongest they’ve been”.

    He also emphasised the US-UK partnership was “very close and trusted”, adding:

    “It is, of course, of great importance to us. And, I dare say, to the US too, though that’s for them to say. It is a two-way street.”

    When asked specifically whether he thought that the U’s intelligence relationships would be impaired if the government decided to go ahead with Huawei, he said:

    “I’ve no reason today to think that.”

    According to Parker, security concerns alone should not always “dominate and dictate” a decision, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his national security council were facing a difficult decision since there were so few suppliers in the market.

    “Perhaps the thing that needs more focus and more discussion is how do we get to a future where there’s a wider range of competition and a wider range of sovereign choices than defaulting to a yes or no about Chinese technology,” Sir Andrew Parker said.

    Last-minute US Lobbying

    On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was set to face last-minute lobbying from Washington to exclude Huawei from the country’s 5G network,  as the UK’s National Security Council is set to decide later this month on the Huawei issue.

    A US delegation comprising representatives from the National Economic Council and National Security Agency was expected to arrive in London as Washington has warned that if Chinese technology is used by the UK, then intelligence sharing could be undermined.

    The US has long maintained that Huawei’s telecommunications equipment may be designed to spy on foreign corporations and countries on behalf of the Chinese government.

    Huawei has vehemently denied those claims.

    The United States and two of its partners in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, Australia and New Zealand, have fully banned Huawei from their 5G communication networks, citing security risks.

    The Trump administration has doubled-down on warnings to Canada and the UK – its two remaining Five Eyes allies, which have yet to decide on Huawei.

    In an interview to The Telegraph published on Sunday, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace revealed that the US had explicitly threatened to cut off their intelligence-sharing partnership if Huawei is allowed to take part in the UK's 5G build-up.

    Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks during a roundtable at the telecom giant's headquarters in Shenzhen
    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei

    In spite of US pressure, some inside the UK government and within the telecoms industry expect Johnson to reach a decision similar to the one taken by ex-Prime Minister Theresa May’s national security council in April 2019, when it was agreed to allow Huawei to build some “non-core” parts of the network.

    All four mobile networks in Britain have now launched 5G with Vodafone, BT, EE and Three all using the Chinese company’s equipment at the so-called non-core level - the antennas and base stations used on masts and rooftops - but not in the “core” network operations where customer details are held and calls are routed, writes the publication.

    Related:

    Canada May Extradite Huawei's CFO to US Despite Objections from Lawyers, Beijing
    US Officials to Visit UK in ‘Last-Ditch Bid’ to Push Huawei Ban Amid Threats to Cut Security Ties
    US Reportedly 'Cocking the Pistol' as UK About to Decide on Huawei Equipment in 5G Networks
    Tags:
    Teresa May, Boris Johnson, Andrew Parker, MI5, Huawei, Huawei, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Smiling man with a white dog with winter forest on the background.
    The Colours of Winter: Breathtaking Landscapes From Across the Globe
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse