Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Settle in LA Only After Donald Trump Leaves Office – Reports

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in their Instagram account announced on 8 January that they intend to abandon the status of senior members of the royal family, as well as become financially independent. In a statement, the spouses note that they plan to live in the UK and North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may choose Los Angeles as their new home, but only after President Donald Trump’s presidency ends, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the sources, the couple plan to live in Canada at first but their main aim is to have a home and business in Los Angeles.

“It’s by no means an immediate thing but there is a long-term plan to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, where they will also spend a great deal of time,” according to the source, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

In 2016, Meghan Markle called Donald Trump ‘divisive’ and ‘misogynistic’ and even said that she would move to Canada if Trump won.