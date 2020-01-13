Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Settle in LA Only After Donald Trump Leaves Office – Reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may choose Los Angeles as their new home, but only after President Donald Trump’s presidency ends, according to the Daily Mail.
According to the sources, the couple plan to live in Canada at first but their main aim is to have a home and business in Los Angeles.
“It’s by no means an immediate thing but there is a long-term plan to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, where they will also spend a great deal of time,” according to the source, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
In 2016, Meghan Markle called Donald Trump ‘divisive’ and ‘misogynistic’ and even said that she would move to Canada if Trump won.
