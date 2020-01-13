Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

On Monday, Canada's Transportation Safety Board said that it would deploy a second investigation team specializing in aircraft recorder downloads and analysis, Reuters reported.

It added that the team would be sent to Iran "once we confirm where and when this activity will take place".

On Sunday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said, as quoted by Reuters, that Iran had issued eight more visas to a group of Canadian officials who are to arrive in the country on Munday.

"We expect the (team) to be fully in place to do their important work by 14 January", he said.

Update on #PS752.



Summary: More visas being issued by Iran today. We expect the Standing Rapid Deployment Team (SRDT) to be fully in place to do their important work by January 14. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) January 12, 2020

​He has added that three officials from the Standing Rapid Deployment Team came to Tehran on Saturday to establish a base of operations.

As of this morning, visas have been approved for six other members of the team currently stationed in Ankara as well as for two experts from the Transportation Safety Board. They will travel to Iran tomorrow. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) January 12, 2020

On 11 January, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the Ukrainian plane crash in a phone call after it was revealed that Iran mistakenly downed the airplane.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian military confirmed that the air defence system confused the Ukrainian passenger plane with a hostile cruise missile and due to disrupted communication, the operator made the unilateral decision to shoot it down.