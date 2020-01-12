Abkhazia's Election Commission Schedules to Rerun Presidential Election on 22 March

SUKHUM (Sputnik) - The new presidential presidential election in Abkhazia has been scheduled to be held on 22 March, Tamaz Gogia, the head of Abkhazia's Central Election Commission, said on Sunday.

"The date of repeat [presidential] election has been set on March 22," Gogia said, adding that the decision was unanimous.

On Friday, an Abkhazian court ruled illegal the results of the latest presidential election in September that had brought President Raul Khajimba to a second presidential term and ordered the CEC to schedule a rerun.

On 8 September 2019, Abkhazia held a runoff of the election, which was won by incumbent President Raul Khajimba, who got 47.3 per cent of votes. His main opponent, Alkhas Kvitsinia, the leader of the opposition Amtsakhara party, gained 46.1 per cent. The opposition insists that Khajimba had to get more than 50 per cent of votes to become a winner.