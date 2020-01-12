Japan Seeks Interpol's Red Notice for Wife of Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn - Report

A travel ban and Interpol warrant were already issued for Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon from charges of financial misconduct, the misuse of Nissan's assets, and underreporting his earnings in Japan.

Japanese authorities have requested Interpol to place Carole Ghosn, the wife of former car tycoon Carlos Ghosn, on its wanted list, Asahi newspaper reported on Saturday.

Earlier on 7 January, Japanese prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife. She is being accused of lying when questioned about her husband's potential crimes, while also assisting his escape to Lebanon via Istanbul from Japan, where he faces charges on financial misconduct.

Ghosn himself, however, claimed he had organised his dramatic escape on his own, denying his family played any role in it. Earlier reports suggested Ghosn was "smuggled" out of Japan in an Audio Gear musical instrument box in a private jet with the help of two US nationals, and even provided a picture of the supposed case, which reportedly was a "leftover" from a Christmas band's performance at Ghosn's home in Tokyo.

Before hiding in the case, he had managed to escape his house in Tokyo, which was supposed to be under 24-hour surveillance, to Osaka International Airport.

Ghosn reportedly had three passports, including a French and a Lebanese one.

Japan has charged the former businessman with under-reporting billions of dollars in earnings he received during his time as the Nissan chief from 2010-2018. Japanese authorities say he falsified financial statements by concealing approximately $71 million in income and illegally used about $21 million worth of company assets to compensate for his personal loss from a failed investment.

Ghosn, 65, has denied any financial wrongdoing on his part and instead blasted Japan for what he characterised as a "rigged Japanese justice system". He also says executives at Nissan feared he was planning a full-on merger with France's Renault.