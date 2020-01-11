6.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Puerto Rico - USGS

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has shaken US territory Puerto Rico, the United States Geological Survey reported.
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake just hit #PuertoRico. Local press indicates it was felt throughout the entire island. No word yet on damages or casualties. #EarthquakesPR pic.twitter.com/GHSO9YNRHX— Federico A. de Jesús (@fdejesusfebles) January 11, 2020
The tremor struck 14 kilometres southeast of the town of Guanica.
There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the quake. No reports of tsunami has been issued in relation to the quake.
