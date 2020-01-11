Putin and Merkel Hold Joint Press Conference Following Bilateral Talks in Moscow - Video

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was invited to Moscow by Vladimir Putin in December during the "Normandy Format" summit in Paris. During their talks, the two leaders are expected to discuss the current situation in the Middle East and the recent escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are holding a joint press conference in Moscow following their bilateral meeting on Saturday.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed recent developments in the Middle East, following the assassination of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad International Airport on 3 January and Iran's subsequent retaliatory strikes targeting US military facilities in Iraq, as well as the current situation in Syria and Libya.

According to Putin's press office, Merkel was invited to Moscow back in December during the "Normandy Format" summit in Paris, where the leaders of Russia, France, Ukraine, and Germany discussed the resolution of the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass.

