Abkhazian Interior Ministry Orders Constant Guard of Gov't Buildings Amid Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, protesters, calling for President Raul Khajimba's resignation, broke into the armoury in the presidential office building and stole some weapons.

Abkhazian Interior Minister Rauli Smyr has requested round-the-clock guard of the governmental buildings amid protests in the South Caucasian republic, a representative of the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The chairman of Abkhazian Security Council, Muhammad Kilba, earlier said that Abkhazian protesters have broken into the armoury in the presidential office building and stolen "a certain number of weapons".

"All rooms were broken into, symbols of state power were stolen. In addition, the armoury was opened, and a certain number of weapons are in the protesters' hands. Negotiations are ongoing. Five weapons were returned, but there were a lot more of them", Kilba said.

The Abkhazian Health Ministry previously stated that no one was injured in clashes in Sukhum.

"According to the information currently available, no one was injured," it said.

On Thursday, protesters, demanding the resignation of the president, broke into the Abkhazian leader's administration. After an emergency meeting of the country's Security Council, President Raul Khadzhimba said the law enforcement structures had been put on alert.

The parliament of Abkhazia recommended Khadzhimba to resign as president. The head of state refused to resign and suggested starting negotiations. It is still unknown when the meeting of the president with representatives of the opposition may take place.