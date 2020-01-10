Register
13:49 GMT +310 January 2020
    Part of the wreckage from Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020

    Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation Chief Says Ukrainian Boeing 737 Not Downed by Missile

    © REUTERS / Handout
    TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation (CAO) chief Ali Abedzadeh on Friday said a Ukrainian plane that recently crashed in Iran had not been hit by a missile, despite such claims by the West, due to preliminary evidence gathered by an investigation committee.

    "If the plane had been hit by a missile, the area, in which its pieces were scattered, would be very large, but all parts were in the one place", CAO chief Ali Abedzadeh said.

    He added that the investigation team was still waiting for information from the aircraft's black box.

    Abedzadeh also said that the plane’s pilot had called the control tower prior to turning back toward the airport but that the engine caught fire in mid-air and the plane crashed about two minutes later.

    The Boeing 737 crashed on Wednesday near Tehran, shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board, including citizens from Iran, Canada, and Ukraine. The incident occured shortly after Iran's missile attack on American facilities in Erbil and the Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Canadian PM Trudeau Says Has Intelligence From Multiple Sources That Iran Shot Down Ukraine Jet
    Tehran maintained that the plane crash was caused by a technical error but the US, UK, and Canadian authorities claimed that they had obtained footage of a missile being fired at the aircraft from Iran.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier stated that claims about the plane being shot down by a missile could not be excluded, but insisted that they remained unconfirmed. The president added that he would be holding talks later on Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the ongoing investigation into the plane crash.

    The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Accident Department, Hassan Razai, said that Iran will begin analysing Boeing 737's black box on Friday. 

