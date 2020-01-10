Zelensky Says West's Claims Boeing 737 Downed by Missile Possible, But Unconfirmed

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
KIEV, January 10 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said the West's claims about a Ukrainian airplane that crashed in Iran allegedly being downed by a missile were possible, but remained unconfirmed and called on the US, UK, and Canada to provide evidence.
"We are in constant contact withour representatives. Claims that a missile struck the aircraft cannot be excluded, but as of today they remain unconfirmed. Considering statements made by the US, UK, and Canadian governments, we call on our partners to present evidence to the commission investigating the incident", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram blog.
Zelensky added that he would be holding talks later on Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo concerning the ongoing investigation into the plane crash.
The jet crashed on 8 January near Tehran, shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board, including citizens from Iran, Canada, and Ukraine. The plane's pilots didn't report any malfunctions prior to the crash, although the aircraft reportedly turned back toward the airport shortly before it started losing altitude, according to a preliminary report by the Iranian authorities.
The accident took place after Iran's missile attack on American facilities in Erbil and the Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. Tehran blamed a technical malfunction for the tragedy while the US, UK, and Canadian authorities claimed that the jet could have been shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, citing intelligence findings. The Ukrainian president earlier called to refrain from speculating about the incident.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)