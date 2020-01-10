Abkhazian President Will Not Resign Amid Protests, Wants Negotiations - Official

MOSCOW, January 10 (Sputnik) - Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba will not resign, although the Parliament of the self-proclaimed republic has called on him to leave his post amid opposition protests. He believes the crisis can be resolved through negotiations, the first deputy head of Khajimba's administration said on Friday.

"The press service revealed his [Khajimba's] position yesterday ... The president believes it is necessary to discuss all the questions at the negotiating table, for the sake of ensuring national unity and securing stability", the First Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Dmitry Shamba said on Friday.

The day before Abkhazia's Parliament voted in favour of the president's resignation, after protesters broke into the building of his administration, while calling to void the results of the 2019 presidential election and demanding his departure from office.

The opposition previously vowed to act in a legal manner and await a Supreme Court ruling on the election results, Shamba recalled. The court ruled in September 2019 that the Central Election Commission's decision to recognise Khajimba's victory was legal.

"Understanding the futility of its demands in court, the opposition has decided to switch to radical methods", Shamba said, citing Khajimba.

The Abkhazian government believes the Parliament's statement may promote further sociopolitical tensions, even though the legislature claims it is seeking to prevent destabilisation, Shamba added.

Protesters are demanding the results of the 2019 presidential election in which Raul Khajimba secured a narrow victory in the second round be annulled, citing displeasuure over socioeconomic difficulties and corruption.