ICAO Says Received From Iran Preliminary Report on Ukrainian Plane Crash

"Consistent with the provisions contained in Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention (Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation), ICAO has received official notification and a preliminary accident report from the Islamic Republic of Iran surrounding the loss of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS-752 near Tehran", the orginisation said in a statement on late Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Tehran requested the Boeing company to send a representative to join the investigation into the Ukrainian jet crash.
"ICAO continues to call for diminished speculation on the possible causes of the accident until the Annex 13 investigation is permitted to be concluded and its official results are confirmed", the statement added.
The Boeing 737-800 plane, bound for Kiev, crashed on early Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff, killing 167 passengers and nine crew members on board. Most of them were Iranians and Canadians (82 and 63 respectively), as well as 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three UK citizens.
