Canadian PM Trudeau Says Has Intelligence From Multiple Sources That Iran Shot Down Ukraine Jet

The premier added that his government will not rest until it gets "closure, transparency, accountability, and justice" on the accident.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said they have intelligence information from multiple sources that a Ukrainian jet was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile on Wednesday morning, Reuters reported citing the premier's speech at a news conference in Ottawa.

"We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. This may well have been unintentional", Trudeau said.

He, however, did not elaborate on the particulars of the intelligence Canada possesses.

Trudeau: Canadians want answers, I want answers. That means closure, transparency accountability, and justice. And this government will not rest until we get that. — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) January 9, 2020

Trudeau was also asked multiple times about how much responsibility the United States should bear for the crashed aircraft in terms of the killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani, but he answered that it was soon to be apportioning blame for the crash or drawing any conclusions.

He added that Iran was committed to continuing dialogue with Canada. Tehran indicated it would keep black boxes in Iran but was open to allowing Canadian consular officials into the country to help the families of the victims, Trudeau said.

Earlier, two unnamed US officials told AP that the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 Flight PS752 was "highly likely" downed by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile. Reports that the aircraft was downed by an air defence missile have been vehemently denied by the head of Iran’s civil aviation, Ali Abedzadeh, who called them "illogical rumours".

A Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran International Airport, claiming the lives of 167 passengers and nine crew members. The plane was carrying mostly Iranians and Canadians (82 and 63 respectively), as well as 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three UK citizens.