Rosaviatsia Recommends Russian Air Carriers to Tighten Safety of Flights to Middle East

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) on Thursday warned domestic air carriers about the threat to the safety of flights to the Middle East due to military operations and the volatile socio-political situation in the region and recommended that additional security measures should be taken.

"At present, in the Middle East region, including the Persian and Oman gulfs, where Russian civil aviation aircraft operate, conditions have arisen that are characterised by additional threats to the safety of flights in connection with the ongoing hostilities, as well as the aggravated socio-political situation in the region," Rosaviatsia said.

"It is recommended that aircraft operators take additional safety measures taking into account the operational situation in the area and along the international air traffic routes," the agency added.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight had 176 people on board when it crashed near Tehran soon after the takeoff on Wednesday.

Most of those killed were Iranians and Canadians but there were also 11 Ukrainians, including nine crew members, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Brits and three Germans on board.

Iran is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. Ukraine said it had sent its experts. Canada and Sweden have offered their assistance. The United States may be included as its company built the crashed Boeing 737.