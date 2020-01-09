Protesters Storm Presidential Administration Building in Sukhumi, Several People Injured

SUKHUMI, January 9 (Sputnik) - Protesters stormed and broke into the Abkhazian presidential administration building in Sukhumi on Thursday, amid ongoing political tensions over the election of President Raul Khajimba in September, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several people have been injured and were led out of the building by security officers. Protesters have also broken windows and doors in the building.

​Tweet: Abkhazia. Protesters are storming the building of the presidential administration.

Протестующие штурмуют здание администрации президента. pic.twitter.com/V7WgGGtlkh — Чипполино ☭ (@Beria911) January 9, 2020

​Tweet: People are in the building already.

The protesters have not made any specific demands so far.

On Wednesday, the political party "Forum for the National Unity of Abkhazia" urged citizens not to react to opposition parties' calls, questioning the legitimacy of President Raul Khajimba, following a September poll. At present, there is a pending complaint about the election results by losing candidate Alkhas Kvitsiniya.