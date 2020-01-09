Rouhani Tells European Council President Iran Is Seeking to Strengthen Nuclear Deal

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is seeking to strengthen the nuclear deal, the last refusal to follow the restrictions was necessary to create a balance in the agreement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel.

"Iran and Europe seek to stabilize the situation in the region and strengthen the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It is very important for us that Europe, China and Russia play their important role in preserving the JCPOA, ensuring the interests of Iran," Rouhani said as quoted on his official website.

The statement comes hours after UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he would be looking "hard" at what happens next with the Iranian nuclear deal following Tehran's refusal to comply with the JCPOA.

Tehran announced on 5 January that it would no longer comply with the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal, which was set to considerably reduce Iran's nuclear programme and its stockpile of medium- and low-enriched uranium in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

The country announced that it would now start enriching uranium based on its technical needs and in a "peaceful" manner.

The announcement came amid a severe escalation of tensions in the region after the US assassinated Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani.