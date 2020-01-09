United Nations Security Council Holds Open Debate on Upholding UN Charter - Video

On Wednesday, commenting on Iran's missile attack against US targets in Iraq, the country's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the strikes were a proportionate measure of self-defence in accordance with the UN Charter.

The United Nations Security Council is holding an open debate on the agenda item “Maintenance of International Peace and Security” on Thursday.

The meeting is expected to focus on the importance of upholding the charter for the maintenance of international peace and security, as well as the crucial role of safeguarding and enhancing respect for the charter.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, resulting in the US refusing to issue a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to participate at the council meeting.

