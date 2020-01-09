Lebanon Imposes Travel Ban on Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn After Questioning Over Interpol Warrant - Report

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn was earlier summoned for questioning at the prosecutor's office in Lebanon due to a warrant issued by Japanese authorities seeking his arrest in relation to alleged financial misconduct charges.

Lebanese authorities have imposed a travel ban on former CEO of Nissan and Renault Carlos Ghosn following his questioning by investigators amid a warrant issued by Interpol, Reuters reported.

The warrant was issued by Japan who is seeking Ghosn's arrest in connection with charges of financial misconduct, the misuse of Nissan's assets, and underreporting of his earnings. However, Reuters suggests the Interpol notice is not legally binding and does not require Lebanon to arrest the former Nissan boss, considering the fact that he entered the country with a valid passport.

According to various reports, Ghosn was also interrogated on a separate report regarding his 2008 visit to Israel, as the two countries are technically in a state of war.

Ghosn, who had been under house arrest in Tokyo since April 2019, recently fled Japan to Lebanon, allegedly via Istanbul and with the help of two US nationals, although this information has not been confirmed. The former automotive executive has been awaiting trial for misappropriation of Nissan's funds, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

Ghosn's lawyer in Lebanon has not confirmed the information yet.