Register
14:23 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A Libyan man waves his national flag

    Russia's Call for Ceasefire Can be Helpful - Envoy for Libya's Eastern Government

    © AFP 2019 / ADBULLAH DOMA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/103478/24/1034782442.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001091077987610-russias-call-for-ceasefire-can-be-helpful---envoy-for-libyas-eastern-government/

    MOSCOW, January 9 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - The Libyan National Army (LNA) is already in Tripoli, where the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) is based, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, said.

    "The surge in popular support for the LNA since the signing of the illegal agreements between Erdogan and [Prime Minister of the GNA Fayez] Sarraj has led to rapid LNA advances on Sirte and on Tripoli itself. The LNA is already in Tripoli, and is only a few kilometers from its downtown," Nayed said.

    The official added that the LNA was also now "less than a hundred kilometers" from Misrata, a coastal city that lies east of Tripoli.

    In a separate interview earlier in January, Nayed said that the functioning of basic infrastructure services in Sirte had been restored since the city was recaptured by the LNA from rival forces.

    On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country was gradually deploying troops to Libya to support the GNA. Back in November, Ankara and the GNA signed a military cooperation agreement that sparked backlash from the rival Libyan Tobruk administration, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and others.

    Libya's Eastern Government Wants Ceasefire with GNA to Entail Handover of Tripolithat

    Nayed said that an effective ceasefire should stipulate the peaceful handover of Tripoli by the rival Government of National Accord (GNA).

    "Before Turkey can pretend to call for any ceasefire, it must immediately stop the shipping of death to Libya, and it must respect the will of the Libyan people by respecting Libya’s duly elected Parliament. As for Russia’s call for a ceasefire, it can be helpful, if it entails the GNA peacefully handing over the remaining areas of the capital Tripoli to the legitimate and duly elected Parliament of Libya and its LNA," he said.

    He added that any ceasefire that left the rival forces armed would not be favorable.

    On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed ways of ending the crisis in Libya on the sidelines of a pipeline-launch ceremony in Istanbul. The two leaders urged the warring parties in the North African country to lay down their arms on Sunday.

    LNA’s Haftar Never Planned to Meet With GNA’s Sarraj in Rome

    There were no plans for a meeting between the commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, and Prime Minister of the rival Government of National Accord Fayez Sarraj during their visit to Rome on Wednesday, but Haftar did meet with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Western diplomats, Aref Ali Nayed said.

    The official accused the GNA of “procrastination and reneging”, adding that Sarraj had failed as a dialogue partner. Speaking about Haftar’s recent visit to Rome, Nayed said that the LNA commander had met with visiting Western diplomats there.

    “Out of respect for Italy, the Head of the LNA accepted an invitation to meet with Italy’s Prime Minister and visiting European and American diplomats," Nayed said.

    On Wednesday, both Sarraj and Haftar were reported to have arrived in Rome to meet with Conte. Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement, said on Wednesday that Sarraj returned to Tripoli without meeting with Haftar and the Italian prime minister due to lackluster organization by the Italian side.

    Tags:
    ceasefire, Russia, Turkey, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse