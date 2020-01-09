Register
05:09 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump welcomes visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019

    Trump, Israel's Netanyahu Discuss Critical Regional Issues in Phone Call - White House

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107653/07/1076530731.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001091077984998-trump-israels-netanyahu-discuss-critical-regional-issues-in-phone-call---white-house/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Israel's prime minister discussed key regional issues and bilateral topics during a phone conversation, the White House said in a statement.

    "Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The two leaders discussed critical bilateral and regional issues", the statement said.

    Tensions in the Middle East have escalated recently, raising concerns among the states in the region, as well as on the international level, after Iran top military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US targeted attack on Baghdadi International Airport on Friday. The United States believe he was planning on attacking American military personnel on 4 January and that by killing him they saved lives.

    Netanyahu earlier praised President Trump on eliminating Gen. Soleimani, saying that the man was allegedly responsible for "carrying out dozens of terror attacks in the Middle East".

    Just months before Soleimani's assassination, Israeli Mossad chief Yossi Cohen told an Israeli magazine that his agency could easily target Iran's general. The reason he was still alive then was, according to Cohen, that Soleimani had "not yet made a mistake which put him on the list of Mossad’s liquidators".

    Iran took its "revenge" for the country's top military figure by conducting airstrikes at US military facilities in Erbil and the al-Assad Air Base in Iraq, which was dubbed as Operation Martyr Soleimani.

    Soleimani was a highly respected figure in Iranian politics and has been praised for combating a wide range of terrorist groups in the region, including Daesh*, and for being an "architect" of the Iranian security structure.

    No US personnel were injured in the attack, Trump said cheerfully in his address to the nation on early Wednesday, but said the US would retaliate with economic sanctions against Tehran and that he would ask NATO to boost its involvement in the Middle East.

    Both the United States and its ally Israel have been on bad terms with Iran, which they consider as an "illegitimate regime" that is destabilising the region. The US has repeatedly called on Tehran to "change its regime" or face collapse. Wahington has imposed sanctions on Tehran and designated Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force as a terrorist organisation.

    Israel has accused Iran of waging "proxy wars" in the region, boosting its presence in neighboring Syria and, due to these concerns, has repeatedly targeted alleged "Iran-allied forces" in the region.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia

    Tags:
    defence, military, war, phone call, White House, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Iran, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse