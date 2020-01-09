Canada's Trudeau Says Dangerous to Speculate on Possible Causes of Boeing Crash

Canada's foreign minister will be speaking with his Iranian counterpart to underline the need for a proper probe of Ukrainian Boeing 737 crash, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The Canadian prime minister said that 138 passengers on the crashed Ukrainian jet were connecting to Canada. Trudeau added that Canada expects to have a role in the investigation of the crash.

He has also said that he spoke to US President Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday.

On 8 January, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 flight PS752 bound for Kiev, Ukraine, crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran's Khomeini Airport. It was carrying 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

The majority of passengers came from Iran – 82 in total. The plane was also carrying 63 Canadians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans, and 3 Brits. It also carried 11 Ukrainians, 9 of whom were crew members.