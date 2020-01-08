Iran Not Going to Send Crashed Plane's Flight Data Recorders to US - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) does not plan to transfer flight data recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) crashed Boeing 737 to the United States, CAO chief Ali Abedzadeh said on Wednesday.

The Iranian authorities announced earlier in the day that they had found two flight data recorders of the crashed plane.

"We will not send the black box to the manufacturer and the Americans. At the moment, it is not clear to which country the black box will be sent for decryption," Abedzade said, as quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr.

According to the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the country where the crash happened should be involved in the investigation of the circumstances of the crash, but Ukrainians can also participate in the investigation, he added.

Abedzadeh said that the causes of the crash were unclear and would be announced after the decryption of the flight data recorders.

The plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew members on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people were killed in the crash, including 32 foreigners.