Putin, Erdogan See US Actions in Persian Gulf, Soleimani Assassination as Illegal - Lavrov

Commander of Iran’s elite Quds Forces Qasem Soleimani was killed in Iraq on 3 January in an airstrike by US forces. Washington claimed that Soleimani was planning attacks against American diplomatic personnel in Iraq. Iran slammed the attack as a "terrible crime" and an act of "terrorism", vowing to retaliate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the situation in the Middle East following a US airstrike that killed IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on 8 January.

"[The presidents] discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf region, which developed as a result of illegal and highly risky US actions on the territory of Iraq against Iranian citizens, namely IRGC commander Soleimani", Lavrov said.

The minister added that both presidents agreed that all matters in the Persian Gulf region need to be resolved by peaceful methods only and in full accordance with international law.

Killing of IRGC Commander and Tehran's Response

US President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed IRGC General and commander of the Quds Forces Qasem Soleimani on 3 January, claiming that the latter was preparing attacks against American diplomatic workers in Iraq. The operation was harshly condemned by Iran and Iraq, on whose territory the operation took place without prior authorisation from the government.

