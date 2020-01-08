UK Calls on Iran to 'Pursue Urgent De-Escalation' After Missile Strikes on US Targets in Iraq

On 8 January, two waves of missile strikes were carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) against US military facilities in Erbil and Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the "reckless and dangerous attacks" on Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition forces.

"We are concerned by reports of casualties and use of ballistic missiles", Raab said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

"We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation", the foreign secretary added. "A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh and other terrorist groups".

Media reports earlier suggested that about 80 people were killed and around 200 injured following Tehran's airstrikes targeting US military facilities in Iraq's Erbil and Ayn al-Asad Air Base. Washington has not confirmed this information yet.

Meanwhile, Iraq's military has said that no casualties were recorded among the country's forces following 22 projectiles launched by Iran towards American facilities in Iraq. According to a statement by the Iraqi military, 17 missiles targeted Ayn al-Asad Air Base, while 5 others reportedly fell on coalition headquarters in the city of Erbil.

On Wednesday morning, two waves of airstrikes were launched by the IRGC against American military forces in Iraq. No retaliatory strike from the US followed, but US President Donald Trump tweeted that he would make a statement later about the attacks.

Tehran Responds to Soleimani's Assassination

Iran's airstrikes follow the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force last week. Soleimani was targeted in a US drone strike ordered by the Trump administration that White House officials branded as "defensive" measures.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani initially vowed to avenge the top military commander's death, with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later calling Tehran's airstrikes "proportionate measures in self-defence" in line with the UN Charter.