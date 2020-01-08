Iran FM Zarif Says Tehran Took Proportionate Measures in Self-Defense Under UN Charter

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) attacked at least two US military facilities on late Tuesday, as part of its "hard revenge" for killing Iran's top military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani on 3 January.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Tehran took and accomplished proportionate measures in self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter when it targeted the US military bases in Iraq.

He added that Iran is not seeking any war or escalation, but will act in defence against any aggression.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.



We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

Approximately 35 missiles were launched by the IRGC towards military bases in Ayn al-Asad and Erbil, where American military personnel is deployed at the moment. Later, the second series of rockets were fired towards US targets in Iraq, Iranian state TV reported.

Tehran dubbed the operation "Martyr Soleimani", designed as a "hard revenge" for Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in the targeted US attack on the Baghdadi International Airport on 3 January. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned later that "harsh vengeance awaits the criminals" that killed the commander, who was one of the most prominent political figures in the country.

There have been no casualties reported so far on the side of the US personnel, Washington officials said. Assessment of damage and casualties is taking place.

President Donald Trump is going to make a statement on the attacks on Wednesday morning.

The late Tuesday attacks on US assets in Iraq have sparked great concerns in the Middle East, as well as around the world. The American forces in Syria and Israeli Air and Defence forces have been reportedly put on high alert, flights have been banned over the Persian Gulf, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has cancelled his planned Mideast tour.