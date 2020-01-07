UN Informs Iran Mission that US Will Not Issue Visa to Zarif to Join Security Council Meeting

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations informed Iran that the United States will not grant a visa to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to participate in the UN Security Council meeting later this week, Alireza Miryousefi of the Iranian mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"Last night, we were informed by the United Nations that based on the information it received from the United States, Foreign Minister Zarif’s visa to address the Security Council will not be issued, but we have not received any communication about it from the US mission," Miryousefi said.

Iran submitted an application for a US visa on December 10, a day after Zarif received an invitation to attend the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, Miryousefi noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would comply with the UN-US host country agreement in Zarif’s case.

According to the host country agreement, the United States - being a host country - should not impose any obstacles on the movement to or from the UN headquarters district of officials from UN member states who seek to attend United Nations events.

The treaty also requires the United States to grant visas to such persons as promptly as possible and without charge.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that the host country agreement should be upheld in the case of Zarif.