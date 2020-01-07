US Doesn't Want to Start a War With Iran But is 'Prepared to Finish One' - Pentagon Chief Esper

American and Iranian officials have exchanged a series of back and forth threats in recent days in the aftermath of the US assassination of a senior Iranian military commander in Baghdad late last week.

The United States is "not looking to start a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish one," US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday, speaking to CNN.

Justifying the recent US decision to assassinate Revolutionary Guard Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani, Esper said Washington had "persuasive" evidence of Soleimani's alleged malign plans to harm Americans which was "more than razor thing."

"The fact of the matter is Soleimani was caught red handed...one terrorist leader, of a terrorist organization meeting with another terrorist leader to synchronize and plan additional attacks on American diplomats, forces or facilities. I think we took the right action to remove these players from the battlefield," Esper said.

The second so-called "terrorist leader" the Pentagon chief was referring to was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the Baghdad-allied Kata'ib Hezbollah Shia militia movement, who was killed along with Soleimani Friday morning after the convoy they were traveling in was targeted by a US Reaper drone.

Esper noted that the US would like to see the situation with Iran "de-escalated." He added that the US would not withdraw troops from Iraq, and needed to retain a presence in the country to combat terrorists.

