Macron Urges Rouhani to Avoid Any Steps That Could Deteriorate Situation in MidEast - Office

The two leaders have discussed the current situation in the Middle East as well as Iran's latest decision not to abide by its commitments under the nuclear deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, and called on the Iranian leader to avoid taking steps that would worsen the dangerous situation that arose after the United States killed senior Iranian security official Qasem Soleimani during his visit to Iraq, the Elysee Palace said Tuesday.

"The president of the republic stressed France's deep concern over the recent events in Iraq and its determination to work on easing tensions. He called on Iran to refrain from any steps that would deteriorate the ongoing escalation," Elysee said.

Macron also called on Iran to return to compliance with the nuclear deal.

Last Sunday, Iran announced that it would no longer abide by its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and would be enriching uranium based on its technical needs.