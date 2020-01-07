Puerto Rico Governor Declares State of Emergency Following Earthquakes - Reports

Earlier in the day, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico with the epicentre locating 5 kilometres south-west of Tallaboa and at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday following a two-day series of earthquakes that have hit the Carribean island nation, El Nuevo Dia newspaper reported.

The governor has turned to Twitter to call on people to remain calm.

"We want everyone to be safe. That is why all work in the public sectors has been suspended today, so that you can be with your family, implementing your emergency plans," she tweeted.

Queremos que todos estén seguros. Es por esto que se suspenden los trabajos en el sector público por el día de hoy, para que puedan estar con sus familia, implantando sus planes de emergencia. (1/2) — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) 7 января 2020 г.

​According to the governor, all public sector offices except for the emergency service will remain closed through Tuesday.

So far, the quakes have resulted in one person being killed and the power outage that has affected much of the island.

