Mike Pompeo Delivers Speech in Washington DC - Video

The US is getting prepared for a possible Iranian response after its top military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport last week.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is talking to the press in Washington DC on Tuesday, January 7. The senior official is expected to discuss the recent assassination of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleiman and the deputy leader of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi.

The US move prompted the rise of tensions across the Middle East with Iraqi authorities condemning the attack as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and raising the possibility of expelling American troops stationed there.

