Tokyo Prosecutors Seek to Arrest Wife of Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn – Reports

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, the Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin, turned up in Beirut on New Year’s Eve after skipping bail in Tokyo where he was to be tried over his alleged financial misconduct.

Tokyo prosecutors received an arrest warrant on Tuesday for the wife of the former head of the Franco-Japanese automotive alliance Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi, Carlos Ghosn, according to Kyodo News.

Earlier, Ghosn said he had fled to Iran to avoid the prospect of an unfair trial and political prosecution. Soon after his escape, media reports emerged, suggesting various scenarios of the operation. One of them said Ghosn’s wife, Carole, had orchestrated her husband’s escape among a band of musicians.

Other reports said Nissan’s ex-boss left on a private jet to Istanbul and subsequently flew to Lebanon with the help of a private security company. Ghosn’s wife denied playing any role in the escape.

International police from Interpol have issued a "red notice" for the 65-year-old fugitive.

In Japan, Ghosn faces trial over charges that he under-reported billions of dollars in earnings he received during his time as the Nissan chief from 2010-2018.

Tokyo accuses Ghosn of falsification of financial statements through concealing an approximate $71 million in income and illegal use of about $21 million worth of company assets to compensate for his personal loss from a failed investment.