Boris Johnson Addresses UK Parliament Amid Iran Crisis - Video

The situation in the Middle East became tense on Friday when strikes by US drones on a convoy at Baghdad International Airport took the lives of Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is updating Members of Parliament on the current situation in Iran, after a US airstrike targeted and killed Iran's Quds Force General Soleimani.

Boris Johnson and his Iraqi counterpart, Adil Abdul Mahdi, have earlier agreed to look for a diplomatic solution to the crisis that has emerged following Soleimani's killing, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday.

In the early hours of Friday, Iranian Quds Force commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organising demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on 31 December.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.