Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem - Video

On 6-7 January Orthodox Christians around the world are celebrating Christmas according to the Julian calendar. Most European countries adopted the Gregorian calendar in 1752.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III is leading Christmas midnight mass in the city of Bethlehem on Monday.

The service marks "Old Christmas Day" celebrated by Orthodox Christians in accordance with the Julian Calendar.

Bethlehem is acknowledged by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus Christ. It is situated on the West Bank of River Jordan, 10 kilometres from Jerusalem, a city which is considered sacred by three religions - Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

