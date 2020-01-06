NATO Members Agree Iran Must Never Acquire Nuclear Weapon - Alliance Chief Stoltenberg

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump rushed to Twitter to state that Iran would never be allowed to gain access to a nuclear weapon.

Speaking during an urgent meeting of NATO countries, the bloc's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that all the member-states have agreed that Iran should never acquire a nuclear weapon.

The agenda of the meeting has focused on the situation in Iraq following the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

The killing prompted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to warn that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime. Baghdad has condemned the attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, with the national parliament voting to expel foreign troops from the country.

US President Donald Trump, in turn, threatened Iraq with "sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever," saying US troops will not leave the country unless America is paid back for its "very extraordinarily expensive airbase" located there.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW