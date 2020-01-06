Register
18:04 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on December 11, 2019 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC.

    Pompeo Sought to 'Take Out' Soleimani After Iran's Downing of US Spy Drone - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    World
    Get short URL
    2019
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107795/30/1077953014.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001061077959114-pompeo-sought-to-take-out-soleimani-after-irans-downing-of-us-spy-drone---reports/

    The US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, alongside other senior members of the Iraqi militia, has stoked tensions in the Middle East and reverberated throughout the world, sparking fears of full-scale war, as Washington and Iran engage in rhetoric laden with threats.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was instrumental in getting US President Donald Trump to sign off on the air strikes that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, according to US officials cited by The Washington Post.

    After large protests erupted outside the US Embassy in Baghdad at the end of December, with demonstrators hurling Molotov cocktails at the compound, Mike Pompeo discussed the new security threat to his diplomats in phone calls with Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Matthew Tueller, the US ambassador to Iraq. Pompeo was also said to have spoken with President Donald Trump multiple times throughout the week.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters aboard his plane on departure from Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters aboard his plane on departure from Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019.

    On 29 December, Pompeo, Esper and Milley reportedly traveled to the president’s private club in Florida, where the two defense officials offered possible option responses to Iranian aggression, including the targeted killing of Soleimani, senior US officials said.

    Trump’s decision to target Soleimani came as a surprise and even shock to some officials briefed on his decision, writes the outlet.

    Trump’s decision to approve the killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Al Quds commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was the culmination of determined urging by Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence, the officials are cited as saying on condition of anonymity.

    A significant factor cited was the “lockstep” coordination for the operation between Pompeo and Esper, both graduates in the same class at the US Military Academy, who deliberated ahead of the briefing with Trump.

    Pence was claimed to have also endorsed the decision, while not attending the meeting in Florida.

    “Taking out Soleimani would not have happened under [former secretary of defense Jim] Mattis. Mattis was opposed to all of this. It’s not a hit on Mattis, it’s just his predisposition. Milley and Esper are different. Now you’ve got a cohesive national security team and you’ve got a secretary of state and defense secretary who’ve known each other their whole adult lives,” the official is quoted as saying.

    Pompeo reportedly first spoke with Donald Trump about killing Soleimani months ago, when the US President declined to retaliate militarily against Iran after the downing of a US surveillance drone that Tehran claimed violated its airspace - a fact Washington had denied. Tensions between Iran and the United States nearly escalated into a dangerous direct confrontation as President Donald Trump approved airstrikes against Tehran following the incident, but abruptly backtracked on his decision.

    That decision by the President, according to one cited official, left Pompeo “morose.”

    A reshuffle of Trump’s national security team, and concerns lest he be viewed as hesitant in the face of Iranian aggression, the sources claim, offered Pompeo an opportunity to press ahead with the action he had been advocating. The officials are quoted as referring to Pompeo’s fixation on Iran that spans 10 years of government service from Congress to the CIA to the State Department.

    In the days since the strike, Pompeo has been speaking to allies and making the public case for the operation.

    “We took a bad guy off the battlefield. We made the right decision... I’m proud of the effort that President Trump undertook," Pompeo told CNN. 

    Critics inside and outside the administration have questioned Pompeo’s justification for the strike based on his claims that “dozens if not hundreds” of American lives were at risk.

    Pressed on Sunday about the imminent nature of the threats, Pompeo dismissed the questions.

    “If you’re an American in the region, days and weeks — this is not something that’s relevant,” Pompeo told CNN.

    In the early hours of Friday, 3 January, Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were struck by a US drone near Baghdad International Airport. Both were blamed by Washington for organising demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on 31 December.

    Washington justified the assassination by claiming that Soleimani was plotting sabotage against US assets in the Middle East. However, no proof of the alleged plot was provided.

    As Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Tehran would take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime, US President Donald Trump said that Washington has identified 52 further Iranian targets, including those important for the Iranian culture, that would be struck if Tehran attacks US individuals or assets.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Claims Soleimani 'Posed a Threat', Urges De-Escalation Amid Flaring US-Iran Tensions
    Iraq Limits US-Led Coalition's Ground, Air Movements After Soleimani Killing – Reports
    US Soldiers May Return Home in Coffins After Soleimani’s Killing, Hezbollah Leader Warns
    New Chief of Iran’s Quds Force Vows to Remove US From Middle East to Avenge Soleimani Hit
    Tags:
    iran, Iran, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Mike Pence, Pompeo, Mike Pompeo, Qassem Soleimani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse