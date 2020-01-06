China Urges US to Refrain From Abusing Military Power in Middle East - Foreign Ministry

"The US’ recent military activities have breached the fundamental principles of international relations and caused an escalation of tensions and destabilisation in the region … We strongly urge the US not to abuse its military force and urge all parties to show restraint in order to prevent the further escalation of the situation and to return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible," the ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang said at a briefing.
The attack was authorised by POTUS who described it as a preemptive and defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed that Tehran will take revenge for what it views as a terrorist action.
Commenting on Iran's threats, US President Donald Trump said that the US would conduct a “fast and hard” series of strikes if Tehran launches retaliatory attacks.
