Watch Landing Gear Falls From Air Canada Plane Prompting Emergency Landing

Air Canada’s plane made an emergency landing after one of the landing gear wheels fell off during take-off, according to CBC media outlet.
None of the 52 passengers and crew members were injured.
In a video shared by a passenger on social media, flames can be seen on one of the tyres before it comes off.
Bon bah là j’suis actuellement dans un avion qui vient de perdre une roue...— Tom (@caf_tom) January 3, 2020
2020 commence plutôt bien 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eZhbOJqIQr
