Watch Landing Gear Falls From Air Canada Plane Prompting Emergency Landing

The Bombardier Dash 8 airliner was supposed to fly from Montreal to Canadian Segeney. After an incident during takeoff, the plane circled over the airport for an hour, spending fuel, after which it landed safely.

Air Canada’s plane made an emergency landing after one of the landing gear wheels fell off during take-off, according to CBC media outlet.

None of the 52 passengers and crew members were injured.

In a video shared by a passenger on social media, flames can be seen on one of the tyres before it comes off.