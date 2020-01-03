US Designates Iraq's Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq as Terrorist Organization - State Department

The US State Department announced its intention on Friday to designate Iraqi Shi'ite militia group Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) as a foreign terrorist organization. Additionally, it also listed two of the group's leaders as being "specially designated global terrorists."

The two leaders of the group were identified as brothers Qays and Laith al-Khazali. Designations of the group and the two leaders are being carried out under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and section 1(a)(ii)(A) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended by E.O. 13886, respectively, according to the release.

“AAH and its leaders are violent proxies of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement issued within the announcement. “Acting on behalf of their masters in Tehran, they use violence and terror to further the Iranian regime’s efforts to undermine Iraqi sovereignty.”

​The designation will allow for the US to freeze all accounts and block off access to all properties tied to the group and its two leaders. The State Department further noted in it's release that the move is in an effort to "deny AAH and its leadership the resources to plan and carry out terrorist attacks."

