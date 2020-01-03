UN Security Council Holds Closed-Door Meeting After US Kills Top Iranian General - Video

The head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qasem Soleimani was killed in the early hours of Friday in an airstrike carried out by the US in Iraq's capital Baghdad. Following his demise, Tehran threatened "crushing revenge" against the United States.

The UN Security Council is holding a meeting behind closed doors in New York in the aftermath of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's killing, which was greenlighted by US authorities.

While the agenda of the meeting, requested by the UK and France, was initially broadly intended to focus on Syria and the Middle East, Soleimani's assassination is expected to dominate the discussions.

