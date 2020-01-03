Register
10:32 GMT +303 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian supreme leader, then chief of the Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Ghasem Soleimani, attends a meeting of the commanders of the Revolutionary Guard with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran. File photo

    Did America Just Start War in the Middle East? US Congress Reacts to Iraqi Strike Killing Soleimani

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107792/66/1077926643.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001031077926644-did-america-just-start-war-in-the-middle-east-us-congress-reacts-to-iraqi-strike-killing-soleimani/

    On Friday, a US airstrike killed Qasem Soleimani, powerful head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The event has provoked different reactions from American politicians.

    Warnings From Democrats

    Democratic US Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy has questioned the “unauthorised” US airstrike near the Baghdad International Airport that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warning that the move could potentially set off a “massive regional war”.

    “The justification for the assasination is to 'deter future Iranian attacks'", Murphy continued. “One reason we don’t generally assasinate foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed. That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight”.

    “No one can claim to know with certainty what happens next”, the senator added.

    Democratic members of the US House of Representatives, Eliot L. Engel and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also issued statements strongly condemning the attack, insisting that it had been carried out without congressional authorisation and consultation.

    “American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions”, Nancy Pelosi said in her statement. “Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return”.

    “Tonight’s action represents a massive escalation in our conflict with Iran with unpredictable consequences”, Eliot L. Engel said, suggesting that the US may now be “on the brink of direct confrontation in the Middle East”.

    Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff also pointed out that the attack was not authorised by Congress.

    Republicans Praise Trump Administration's Actions

    On the other hand, Republican Senator from Utah Mitt Romney praised American military and intelligence services for carrying out a “successful mission” to eliminate a “depraved terrorist”.

    This was echoed by Lindsay Graham, Republican Senator from South Carolina, who also expressed his content with the airstrike.

    “I appreciate President Donald Trump’s bold action against Iranian aggression. To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more”, Graham said in a tweet.

    Republican Senator from Florida Marco Rubio, at the same time, described the IRGC Commander's killing as “defensive actions”, while saying that Iran’s Quds Force was to blame for choosing “the path of escalation”.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a video of a group of people carrying Iraqi flags on the street, suggesting that it depicted “Iraqis dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more”.

    US President Donald Trump has not publicly commented on Soleimani’s assassination yet, but he did post a picture of an American flag on his Twitter account.

    Major General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed by rocket fire near the Baghdad International Airport. Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also allegedly killed by the strike while in a convoy with Soleimani, The Times of Israel reported.

    The assassination of Soleimani has been confirmed by Iranian officials, with a senior military officer inside the IRGC Mohsen Rezaee vowing a response to US actions. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the “stupidity” of “American terrorist forces” will only strengthen “resistance” in the region.

    The development follows Tuesday's attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad by Iraqi protesters - an assault that, according to Washington, was orchestrated by Iran. This was preceded by US airstrikes on an Iran-backed unit of Kataib Hezbollah operating in the country.

    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Quds Force, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Qasem Soleimani, Iraq, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse