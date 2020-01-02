Former Nissan Chairman Ghosn Says Organised Escape From Japan on His Own

"Media claims alleging that my wife Carole and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan are lies and have nothing to do with reality. I organized my departure on my own. My family has not played any role in it", Ghosn said in a statement, as quoted by Le Monde.
Japanese media reported that upon Ghosn’s release on bail in April, his lawyers were required to hold his French, Brazilian and Lebanese passports. However, it subsequently turned out that Ghosn had two French passports. Media suggested that the former Nissan chairman might have fled Japan using his second French passport.
France, meanwhile, said that it would not extradite Ghosn if he arrived in the country. However, Paris acknowledged that the former Nissan boss should not have fled Japanese justice.
In Japan, Ghosn faces trial over charges that he underreported billions of dollars in earnings he received during his time as the Nissan chief from 2010-2018.
