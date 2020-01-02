Pompeo Thanks Netanyahu for ‘Unwavering’ Commitment to Counter Iran Amid Baghdad Embassy Attack

On 31 December, a number of Iraqi protesters attacked parts of the US Embassy in Baghdad, following US airstrikes targeting Kata’ib Hezbollah bases in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 people and injured many more. Iran was later accused of orchestrating what has been branded as an “attack” on the US compound, allegations dismissed by Tehran.

In a late Wednesday call, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his condemnation of Tuesday’s attack on the US Embassy in Iraq, as well as the latter’s “unwavering commitment” to counter Iran’s “malign” influence in the region, according to a statement by US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister reaffirmed the unbreakable bonds between the United States and Israel”, the statement reads.

The call was confirmed by Pompeo on his Twitter account.

Spoke today with @IsraeliPM @netanyahu, who reaffirmed Israel’s unwavering commitment to counter #Iran and condemned the attack on our @USEmbBaghdad. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2020

The secretary of state also earlier asserted that he spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi about providing protection for US personnel in Baghdad from “Iran-backed attackers”.

Spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Mahdi, who agreed that #Iraq would continue to uphold its responsibility to keep U.S. personnel secure and would move the Iran-backed attackers away from @USEmbBaghdad. We’ll continue cooperation to hold #Iran and its proxies responsible. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2020

Pompeo’s comments come after a statement by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemning the “attack” on the US Embassy and accusing the Islamic Republic of coordinating the assault, while calling upon the international community to stand against “the crimes of the murderous regime in Tehran”.

“Iran made a grave mistake by attempting to harm American diplomats in Iraq”, Katz said on his Twitter account.

On 31 December, the US Embassy in Baghdad was encircled and partly vandalised by a number of Iraqi protesters, who reportedly destroyed a reception area and sprayed pro-Iran graffiti on the walls. No injuries were reported on either side.

The protest erupted in response to US strikes against the Iraqi Shia Kata’ib Hezbollah militia that Washington believes is backed by Iran.

Following the incident, US President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would pay “a very big price”.

“This is not a Warning, it is a Threat”, the US president wrote on 1 January while wishing his followers a “Happy New Year!”

....Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Iran strongly dismissed the allegations about Tehran orchestrating the assault on the US Embassy, with Khamenei insisting that if the Islamic Republic decides to oppose or fight against a country this will be done “unequivocally”.