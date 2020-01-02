UK Requests UN Security Council’s Discussion of Situation in Syria’s Idlib – Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The United Kingdom has asked the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, where the government troops are currently carrying out an offensive on militants, a source in the UN body said.

On 19 December, the Syrian army started a new military operation in southeastern Idlib to clear the area of terrorists, including the Islamic State and Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front (both terrorist organizations are banned in Russia). By 24 December, more than 40 villages in Idlib had been retaken by the government troops.

“UK requested, US supported, but it is not clear when it [the discussion] will be held. They requested, but the date is not set: it might be this week or next week,” the source said on late Wednesday.

Idlib is the last stronghold of militants in the Arab republic. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's civil conflict.