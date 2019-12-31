Register
15:11 GMT +331 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as France's President Emmanuel Macron talks, during a meeting ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019

    UK Increasingly Concerned About France Striving for Political Clout in US - Reports

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    World
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/46/1077474691.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912311077908919-uk-increasingly-concerned-about-france-striving-for-political-clout-in-us---reports/

    The UK’s diplomatic standing has of late been a talking point in light of Brexit-related developments, and hence, expected changes in defence spending.

    British officials have been increasingly voicing concerns about France’s attempts to boost its military leverage in the US and have of late stepped up efforts to prove that the UK is looking forward to remaining America’s most reliable defence partner even post-Brexit, The Telegraph reported citing a memo.

    “When there’s a new policy problem, who will the US pick the phone up to first?  The danger in the coming years is more of the time that will be Paris rather than London", one well-placed UK source said.

    The cited official further speculated about France’s policies noting they “have seen an opportunity and are now taking it". “If roles were reversed we would probably do the same thing", the source added.

    Britain retains its role as a member of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network, unlike France, and continues to closely cooperate with the Americans on nuclear and defence matters. Meanwhile, it appears France is hardly hiding efforts to boost its clout, with Emmanuel Macron unable to resist the temptation to take a veiled dig at the historic “special relationship” between the US-UK while delivering a speech to the US Congress during a 2018 visit.

    “The story of France and the United States is a story of an endless dialogue made of common dreams, of a common struggle for dignity and progress", Mr Macron pointed out further stressing it is “the best achievement of our democratic principles and values". “This is this very special relationship", the French president said.

    There are warning signs that France could find enough means to throw down the gauntlet in the upcoming years to challenge Britain’s status as “the most trusted military partner". Another area is a gradual recent increase in the number of defence think tanks, a sphere where France is also apparently overtaking Britain, The Telegraph remarked.

    Brexit developments, meanwhile, can’t help but impact the UK’s diplomatic standing, as the UK is winding down its involvement in the European External Action Service

    One former UK official who spent time in Washington noted that DC's establishing ties with France has been going on for years.

    "The UK was always trying to be the closet and best defence partner and was slightly nervous whenever the French were positioning themselves in that way", the source was cited by The Telegraph as saying. There were those, however, who dismissed the concerns.

    “I have heard several times during my diplomatic career that France will supplant the UK's special relationship with the US, including in the defence sector", Sir Mark Lyall Grant, former UK national security adviser and former permanent representative at the UN, said, adding that “it has never happened and I do not think it will happen".

    “To use a marital analogy, there might be occasional American flirtation with the French, but they always return to the familiarity of the US-UK relationship", Grant added.

    What slightly contradicts the reports, is Macron's rhetoric about NATO's cerebral death, although it later emerged he did not mean the organisation as such, but the way it functions. 

    Last month, Macron said in an interview with The Economist that NATO was "brain dead" and questioned the ability of the alliance to guarantee its collective defence.

    According to President Trump, what hampers full-fledged effective cooperation between NATO members is the lack of adequate "burden-sharing" by European partners in the alliance. The US has repeatedly accused France and Germany of not spending sufficient funds on NATO's defence.

    Related:

    Holidaying PM Johnson Reportedly Drafts 'To Do' List Ahead of Tough Brussels Talks as Brexit Looms
    Chancellor Sajid Javid Pledges £3 Billion Post-Brexit Fund For UK Farmers
    EU Trade Chief Argues Boris Johnson ‘Won’t Die in a Ditch’ for Delivering Brexit as Vowed
    Tags:
    UK, Brexit, Emmanuel Macron, US, France, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse