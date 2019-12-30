Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference With Iranian FM Zarif in Moscow - Video

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Moscow on Monday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif are holding a press conference in Moscow following an official meeting.

The top diplomats were set to discuss Russian-Iranian relations, including the development of political, trade, economic, and humanitarian ties. The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, was also on Zarif's agenda.

