US Carries Out 'Defensive Strikes' Against Five Shia Militia Facilities in Syria and Iraq

The strikes follow a rocket attack on a base in northern Iraq on Friday which the US has claimed was likely carried out by an Iran-allied militia group.

US forces have carried out strikes targeting five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Syria and Iraq, including weapons storage locations and command and control bases, the Pentagon said in a statement Sunday.

"In response to repeated Kata'ib Hezbollah attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, US forces have conducted precision defensive strikes...that will degrade [the group's] ability to conduct futgure attacks against OIR forces," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

Unidentified military sources and militia commanders said the strikes killed 'several' militia fighters. The attacks are thought to have been conducted by drones.

Kata'ib Hezbollah is an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group formed during the Iraq War as an insurgency resisting the US military occupation of Iraq following the 2003 invasion. The group took part in Iraq's battle against the Daesh (ISIS)* terrorist group, joining the so-called 'Popular Mobilization Forces' coalition of militias which helped drive the terrorists out of Iraq between 2016 and 2017.

This week, the US accused Kata'ib Hezbollah of involvement in a deadly rocket attack on the K1 military base outside Kirkuk, northern Iraq. The attack was said to have claimed the life of a US civilian contractor, injuring several US servicemembers.

