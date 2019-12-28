Register
17:15 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2019.

    Huawei Seeks Alliance with Chinese Firms to Throw Off the Shackles of Google Dominance - Reports

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/83/1077478312.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912281077888433-huawei-seeks-alliance-with-chinese-firms-to-throw-off-the-shackles-of-google-dominance---reports/

    China’s Huawei earlier began engaging Indian developers as part of its strategy to deal with fallout from the ongoing US ban prohibiting the blacklisted tech giant from working with American companies.

    Chinese tech giants Huawei and OPPO are embarking on an ambitious plan to create an alternative to Google mobile services, seeking cooperation with Indian developers in the hopes of putting an end to Android’s market domination in Asia, and possibly beyond, reported The Economic Times.

    The replacement set of services, called Huawei Mobile Services, would allow the company’s smartphones to run their own versions of Google’s suite of services, which includes applications such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, Maps, and the Google Play Store.

    Huawei and the Chinese electronics company OPPO have now joined forces in talks with Indian app developers, launched earlier, as OPPO is said to be allocating $143 million in 2020 to global developers as part of its ColorOS operating system.

    Huawei, a Chinese multinational technology company providing telecommunications equipment and selling consumer electronics, previously used Google’s Android on its smartphones. However, it was forced to develop an alternative after the US tech company complied with Washington’s sanctions targeting it in May and became one of the first American companies to cut Huawei off from its services.

    Reeling from the blow, which cut the Chinese company off from the world’s most popular mobile OS, the telecommunications giant and smartphone manufacturer reappraised its future plans and mapped out an ambitious project.

    Just months after Google’s decision, in August Huawei unveiled its own Harmony mobile OS, which is expected to serve as an alternative to Google’s Android, but currently is only featured on the company’s TV brands.

    It also rolled out a new flagship smartphone – the latest Mate 30 Pro - without any proprietary Google apps, vowing to finalise the development of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) – a replacement for popular Google apps – by the end of the year.

    Not satisfied with this success, Huawei launched negotiations with India’s top app developers, offering incentives to build localised mobile services for its smartphones in the country.

    © Sputnik / Алехандро Мартинез Велез
    Huawei smartphones at a store in Madrid, Spain.

    In an interview on 24 December with The Economic Times, Charles Peng, chief executive officer of Huawei and Honor India, said the company was in talks with the developers of the top 150 applications in India and is confident of ensuring their availability in its own app store by next year.

    “We have our own HMS and are trying to build a mobile ecosystem…Most of the key apps such as navigation, payments, gaming and messaging will be ready by December end,” said Peng.

    China is currently the world’s biggest smartphone market, while India is the second, and the fastest growing one.

    Should Huawei - the second most popular smartphone producer that controlled about 19 per cent of the global market in the third quarter of 2019, succeed in solidifying its positions in both of these markets, it could spell bad news for Google.

    Google-owned Android maintained its position as the leading mobile operating system worldwide in July 2019, controlling the mobile OS market with a 76 per cent share.

    Google Android and Apple iOS jointly possess more than 98 per cent of the global market share.

    This dominance is something China’s Huawei is determined to challenge.

    Huawei Blacklisting

    On 15 May President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring US companies from using telecom equipment from sources the administration deems a national security threat, thus targeting China and its telecom giant Huawei.

    The sanctions banned US firms from striking deals with the company without first procuring special licenses.

    Washington had long been accusing the tech giant of installing “backdoor” access in its devices at the behest of the Chinese government. Beijing and Huawei have both vehemently denied the allegations.

     

    Related:

    Huawei on Its Way to Create ‘Killer’ of Google’s Gmail and YouTube Services Amid US Crackdown
    Pentagon Urges US Telecom Gear Makers to Develop Open-Source 5G Plan Amid Huawei Crackdown – Report
    Huawei Finds Potential Workaround to US Ban to Release New Phone With Google Services – Report
    Huawei Is Going to ‘Steal’ UK National Secrets if Allowed to 5G Rollout, US Security Adviser Claims
    Huawei Furious with WSJ Over Report China Helped Fuel Its Global Rise, Mulls Legal Action
    Huawei May Sell 100 Million 5G Smartphones in China in 2020, Japanese CEO Claims
    Tags:
    operating system, Android, Android, Google, Google, Google, Huawei, Huawei, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse