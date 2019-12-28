Thirty-Five Foreign Launches of ICBMs Detected By Russian Armed Forces' Unified Space System - MoD

Earlier this week, Russia said that it wants the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the US to be extended without preconditions.

The Russian Armed Forces' unified space system has detected 35 foreign launches of ICBMs during its combat duty, the country's Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said.

He added that Russia will finalise the development of a laser system aimed at destroying drones in 2020.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this week reiterated his country's willingness to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the United States without preconditions.

The current treaty expires on 5 February 2021, and it is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Moscow and Washington, limiting the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.