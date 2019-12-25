Strong 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes 177 km West of Canada's Port Hardy - USGS

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage caused by the quake.
According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Prelim M6.3 Earthquake Vancouver Island, Canada region Dec-25 03:36 UTC, updates https://t.co/COMLu3EBlN— USGSted (@USGSted) December 25, 2019
M6.2 #earthquake!— T ∃ S L A (@Discloser1) December 25, 2019
Depth: 1.0 km
Wed Dec 25 00:35:55 GMT-03:00 2019
Near 183km W of Port Hardy, #Canada
https://t.co/s6FCgk9wFh pic.twitter.com/RfF5srlfyn
No tsunami warning has been issued.
Earthquakes with magnitudes above 6.0 Richter scale are considered to be strong earthquakes, which can deal damage to a moderate number of structures in populated areas. It is usually felt in up to hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.
All comments
Show new comments (0)