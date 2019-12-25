Strong 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes 177 km West of Canada's Port Hardy - USGS

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck 177 kilometres (109.98 miles) west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage caused by the quake.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Prelim M6.3 Earthquake Vancouver Island, Canada region Dec-25 03:36 UTC, updates https://t.co/COMLu3EBlN — USGSted (@USGSted) December 25, 2019

No tsunami warning has been issued.

Earthquakes with magnitudes above 6.0 Richter scale are considered to be strong earthquakes, which can deal damage to a moderate number of structures in populated areas. It is usually felt in up to hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.